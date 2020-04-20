Friends, family celebrate Florida toddler's adoption with parade amid COVID-19 pandemic

BRADENTON, Fla. -- After waiting years to adopt, a Florida family couldn't get their day in court due to the coronavirus outbreak so their community pulled together to give them a special day.
Three-year-old Reney has been waiting for the Wilsons to adopt her since she was seven weeks old, WFTS reported.
The family also adopted her older biological sister.
"We've just been waiting to complete our family," said Linndsey Wilson.
So when the family found out they wouldn't be able to have their formal adoption proceeding in court due to the COVID-19 outbreak, everyone was disappointed.
"Because of COVID-19, we don't get that. She doesn't get that. We don't get those pictures to explain what adoption really is," Wilson said.
That's what made Wilson decide to come up with a different kind of celebration, a parade.
"So I put the word out and I was like 'Ok there's five cars so maybe we can get a few more' but we were not expecting this at all," Wilson said.
Dozens of cars lined the street with friends, neighbors and even first responders welcoming Reney to her new home.
"This was super special and amazing," Wilson said.
Foster and adoption advocacy organization, One More Child, said though COVID-19 has put a lot of adoption cases on hold, the organization has seen a higher number of people interested in fostering.
"There's just an empathy that we have nationally and locally that maybe sometimes we just fast forward too quickly through their lives to really appreciate. People are asking the really in-depth questions about foster care right now," One More Child advocate, RJ Walter said.
For more information on fostering a child, visit onemorechild.org.
