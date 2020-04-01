coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: 42 new COVID-19 deaths raise toll to more than 140 in Illinois, cases near 7K, officials say

By , and
CHICAGO (WLS) -- COVID-19 has claimed more than 140 lives in Illinois as the number of novel coronavirus cases nears 7,000, state health officials said.

Gov. JB Pritzker renewed his call for retired and former health care workers to join the fight against coronavirus as the state recorded 42 new deaths Wednesday. Three of those individuals were in their 20s or 30s.

Illinois health officials announced 986 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 6,980.

"The coming weeks are going to get more and more difficult as the number of cases and deaths continue to rise, but I'm not urging people to despair," Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.

Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Dr. Ezike said she isn't simply talking about statistics.

"We all understand that these deaths represent people's mothers and fathers and grandmothers and grandfathers and children and co-workers and neighbors and teachers," Dr. Ezike said.

EMBED More News Videos

COVID-19 has claimed more than 140 lives in Illinois as the number of cases nears 7,000, state health officials said.



In the face of tragedy, officials are urging vigilance in renewing their commitment to stay at home and to wash their hands.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing guidance this week that people can transmit the virus 24 to 48 hours before showing symptoms, officials were asked about whether people should be wearing masks.

"I would not discourage people from wearing masks," Gov. Pritzker said. "In fact, I think that there's some evidence to show it can be effective. Are we thinking of changing policy? Again, we're evaluating these things every day."

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

With the extension of Illinois' "stay-at-home" order creating financial hardship, the governor has banned evictions of renters. But he punted on a question about property tax relief for landlords.

"These are functions of local governments and county governments," Gov. Pritzker said. "State does not collect property taxes, and those decisions get made by local governments, county governments."

EMBED More News Videos

Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a $4 million grant program for artists and institutions on Wednesday.



Illinois' "stay-at-home" order is extended until at least April 30, the governor announced Tuesday.



It's still unclear when COVID-19 cases will peak, but health officials in the state have concluded that lifting the stay at home order next week could have catastrophic consequences.

Coronavirus Illinois: What is and isn't allowed during a stay-at-home order

The extension means that all Illinois schools will remain closed and districts will be transitioning to remote learning. Those days will count towards school and will not need to be made up.

WATCH: Coronavirus field hospital being set up at McCormick Place in Chicago
EMBED More News Videos

The Illinois National Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers are racing to set up the the first field hospital in the state at McCormick Place.



Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. Pritzker announced a $4 million grant program for artists and institutions on Wednesday. An estimated 77,000 people who work in the industry in Illinois have been hit hard by the "stay-at-home" order that shut down theaters and galleries.

The founder of Black Ensemble Theater had to cancel two six-week plays, costing her an estimated $700,000.

"To get support of anything is is absolutely fundamental, especially since the theaters and the cultural industry is devastated," said Jackie Taylor.

But despite the hard times, Taylor and others said they'll get through this.

"We will not stop making, creating, inspiring, challenging, bearing witness, and bringing hope," said artist Amanda Williams. "In fact, that's all we know to do in these moments."

More information on the grant program is available here: https://artsforillinois.org/.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC 7 Drone Cam captures the effects the stay-at-home order has had on the streets of and landmarks of Chicago.



The governor also said Wednesday that the state is exploring options to enlist the help of medical and nursing students.

The Illinois National Guard said Wednesday that Gov. Pritzker also activated about 30 of its medics.

The Illinois National Guard medics will provide medical support at the Stateville Correctional Center, where an inmate who had COVID-19 died earlier this week. They'll perform screenings at the prison, including checking vitals, blood pressure and temperatures.

Meanwhile, Lightfoot said the first phase of transforming McCormick Place into an auxiliary medical center is progressing on schedule with beds and staff. But the facility won't be ready for patients on Friday, she said.

Pritzker said just 41% of the state's adult ICU beds are empty and 68% of the state's ventilators are available as of March 30. Pritzker added that 35% of the state's ICU beds are and 24% of the state's ventilators are now occupied by COVID patients.

"From all the modeling that we've seen, the greatest risk of hitting capacity isn't right now, but weeks from now," Pritzker said.

Health officials also announced that there is some evidence to show that people infected with the virus can be contagious for 24 to 48 hours before showing any symptoms.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said late Wednesday that it's working to expand its storage capacity, including looking for a separate warehouse.

"The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is increasing refrigerated storage capacity to ensure we are prepared for any eventuality during the COVID-19 pandemic," a spokesperson said. "While we hope we do not need to use the additional facility, we have the responsibility to provide adequate space for all decedents under our jurisdiction to ensure they are treated with dignity."

Governor Pritzker has called for licensed health care providers available to fight against COVID-19 to register online at illinoishelps.net.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoillinoisloopjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronavirushospitalcoronavirus illinoisshelter in placeu.s. & worlddoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News