Coronavirus Chicago: Group offering free COVID-19 screenings, supplies for CPD officers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The group called Bank the Blue plans to provide free testing and hand sanitizers to Chicago police officers working on the frontlines.

The group will provide free COVID19 testing, bottle of hand sanitizer, masks and more. Other businesses are donating wipes, and more supplies.

The idea is for the community to step up and help properly equip police officers with the basic supplies while they stay on the job during the pandemic.

"Being in the front lines, it's definitely a concern right now that there is a shortage of necessary products to protect ourselves, such as hand sanitizer, alcohol, bleach, disposable gloves and masks so what we did is we formed 'Bank the Blue' to provide resources for police officers, especially at this time of need," said CPD Sergeant Anthony Varchetto.

Loop Medical Center will provide free screening for COVID-19 to all Chicago police officers. Officers can call to schedule an appointment,

There will also be drop off sites available to the general public, if they'd like to pitch in and donate supplies.

For more information, including how to donate and a list of drop off centers, visit bigmouthmarket.com/bank-the-blue.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
