Coronavirus Illinois: IL reports 1,384 COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths as state sets testing record for 2nd day in a row

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,384 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths Friday, and tested a record number of specimens for the second straight day.Illinois has now reported a total of 159,334 cases and 7,272 deaths.The state has performed a total of 43,692 tests in the last 24 hours, the second day in a row of performing more than 40,000 tests, with a rolling seven-day positivity rate of 3 percent.The deaths include:- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s- McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 100+- St. Clair County: 1 female 50s- Woodford County: 1 male 60sThe city and Chicago Public Schools outline a hybrid learning plan for schools in the fall, combining in-person and remote learning, and soliciting feedback from CPS parents before any final decisions are made.The Chicago Teachers Union opposes the plan, saying they don't believe it is safe enough to resume in-person instruction and that until a clear plan is worked out and in place teachers do not have enough time to plan for the fall.More data about the pandemic has allowed them to redraw the state into 11 emergency medical services regions, making Chicago and suburban Cook County into separate entities, along with smaller and more specific boundaries for collar counties, all to better district resources if things get worse.The regions are:1. North: Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago2. North Central: Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford3. West Central: Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott4. Metro East: Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington5. Southern: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson6. East Central: Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, Vermillion7. South Suburban: Kankakee, Will8. West Suburban: DuPage, Kane9. North Suburban: Lake, McHenry10. Suburban Cook: Suburban Cook11. Chicago: City of ChicagoOfficials said it is crucial everyone continues to wear masks, social distance and wash hands."Remember, the degree to which communities can mitigate risk and restore more normalcy to daily life in the months ahead is, to a large extent, in the hands of the people of our state," Pritzker said.Dr. Ezike echoed that sentiment, especially as the parent of teenagers. She said the state won't hesitate to bring back more restrictions to daily life in the face of worsening conditions."Young people, and parents of young people, please be aware: this virus is now being spread by youth to younger people," she said. "The three W's will lower the spread of the virus that's incontrovertible. The important actions and sacrifices day to day will directly affect what school looks like in the fall. So we all have a hand to play in what our future looks like.Officials advise anyone who has come into contact with a confirmed case to self-isolate for 14 days, even if they test negative. Dr. Ezike also warned that you should wait for six to seven days into that self-isolation period to get tested to get the most accurate results.Illinois has 1,450 contact tracers and 26 local health departments will be getting $127 million in funding from the state for contact tracing.