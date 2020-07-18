Coronavirus Illinois: IL reports 1,276 COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths as state sets testing record for 3rd day in a row

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois has set a new COVID-19 testing record for the third day in a row.The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday that the state performed 46,099 tests. It's the third consecutive day that Illinois health officials reported over 40,000 tested specimens.The announcement comes as Illinois confirmed 1,276 new coronavirus cases, including 18 additional deaths.Illinois has now reported a total of 160,610 cases, including 7,290 deaths.The state's rolling seven-day positivity rate dropped slightly Saturday to 2.9%.The deaths include:- Cook County - 1 male teens, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s- DuPage County - 1 male 70s- Kane County - 1 male 70s- Lake County - 1 male 60s- McHenry County - 1 female 90s- Morgan County - 1 male 70s- Peoria County - 1 female 90s- St. Clair County - 1 male 70s- Will County - 1 male 70sThe U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that the agency is sending an additional $10 billion to hospitals in the hardest-hit areas.Roughly 60 Illinois hospitals and 30 Indiana hospitals will benefit.More data about the pandemic has allowed them to redraw the state into 11 emergency medical services regions, making Chicago and suburban Cook County into separate entities, along with smaller and more specific boundaries for collar counties, all to better district resources if things get worse.The regions are:1. North: Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago2. North Central: Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford3. West Central: Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott4. Metro East: Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington5. Southern: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson6. East Central: Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, Vermillion7. South Suburban: Kankakee, Will8. West Suburban: DuPage, Kane9. North Suburban: Lake, McHenry10. Suburban Cook: Suburban Cook11. Chicago: City of ChicagoOfficials said it is crucial everyone continues to wear masks, social distance and wash hands."Remember, the degree to which communities can mitigate risk and restore more normalcy to daily life in the months ahead is, to a large extent, in the hands of the people of our state," Pritzker said.Dr. Ezike echoed that sentiment, especially as the parent of teenagers. She said the state won't hesitate to bring back more restrictions to daily life in the face of worsening conditions."Young people, and parents of young people, please be aware: this virus is now being spread by youth to younger people," she said. "The three W's will lower the spread of the virus that's incontrovertible. The important actions and sacrifices day to day will directly affect what school looks like in the fall. So we all have a hand to play in what our future looks like.Officials advise anyone who has come into contact with a confirmed case to self-isolate for 14 days, even if they test negative. Dr. Ezike also warned that you should wait for six to seven days into that self-isolation period to get tested to get the most accurate results.Illinois has 1,450 contact tracers and 26 local health departments will be getting $127 million in funding from the state for contact tracing.