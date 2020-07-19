Coronavirus Illinois: IL reports 965 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths as state poised to receive millions in federal relief

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 965 new coronavirus cases and 6 deaths on Sunday.The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 161,575 over the weekend, including 7,295 deaths.Illinois performed 32,113 tests in the past 24 hours, for a total of more than 2.2 million.The state's rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2.9%, state health officials said Sunday.The deaths include:- Cook County - 2 males 40s, 1 female 90s- St. Clair County - 1 male 80s- Will County - 1 female 40s, 1 male 70sMore than $7 million in federal funding will be going to organizations to help Illinois communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials said.The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority said it will distribute $7.1 million in U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance money made available through federal stimulus legislation last spring.Groups interested in participating should apply to ICJIA by July 24.Money is available for groups for a variety of purposes, including housing and rental assistance for people involved in the criminal justice system or those who have experienced violence. Funding will also go toward supporting services such as advocacy, case management, legal services and mental health.Money will also be provided for community-based operations to pay rent, utilities or supplies related to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to distribute food to needy residents and other needs as determined by local community officials.The funding will be targeted to areas hit hardest by the pandemic based on analysis of the number of cases, unemployment and housing needs.On Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it's sending an additional $10 billion to hospitals in the hardest-hit areas.Roughly 60 Illinois hospitals and 30 Indiana hospitals will benefit.More data about the pandemic has allowed them to redraw the state into 11 emergency medical services regions, making Chicago and suburban Cook County into separate entities, along with smaller and more specific boundaries for collar counties, all to better district resources if things get worse.The regions are:1. North: Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago2. North Central: Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford3. West Central: Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott4. Metro East: Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington5. Southern: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson6. East Central: Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, Vermillion7. South Suburban: Kankakee, Will8. West Suburban: DuPage, Kane9. North Suburban: Lake, McHenry10. Suburban Cook: Suburban Cook11. Chicago: City of ChicagoOfficials said it is crucial everyone continues to wear masks, social distance and wash hands."Remember, the degree to which communities can mitigate risk and restore more normalcy to daily life in the months ahead is, to a large extent, in the hands of the people of our state," Pritzker said.Dr. Ezike echoed that sentiment, especially as the parent of teenagers. She said the state won't hesitate to bring back more restrictions to daily life in the face of worsening conditions."Young people, and parents of young people, please be aware: this virus is now being spread by youth to younger people," she said. "The three W's will lower the spread of the virus that's incontrovertible. The important actions and sacrifices day to day will directly affect what school looks like in the fall. So we all have a hand to play in what our future looks like.Officials advise anyone who has come into contact with a confirmed case to self-isolate for 14 days, even if they test negative. Dr. Ezike also warned that you should wait for six to seven days into that self-isolation period to get tested to get the most accurate results.Illinois has 1,450 contact tracers and 26 local health departments will be getting $127 million in funding from the state for contact tracing.