Coronavirus Illinois: IL reports 1,173 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths as state poised to receive millions in federal relief

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,173 new coronavirus cases and 6 deaths on Monday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 162,748 over the weekend, including 7,301 deaths.
Illinois performed 34,598 tests in the past 24 hours, for a total of more than 2.2 million.
The state's rolling seven-day positivity rate is 3.0%, state health officials said Monday.
The deaths include:
- Cass County - 1 female 90s
- Cook County - 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County - 1 male 70s
- Peoria County - 1 female 100+
- Will County - 1 female 50s
Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago public health officials announced Monday that they will reimpose COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses as a precautionary due to a recent increase in COVID-19.
The reinstated restrictions will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 24, to give businesses time to comply.
STATE NOW SPLIT INTO 11 HEALTH REGIONS
More data about the pandemic has allowed them to redraw the state into 11 emergency medical services regions, making Chicago and suburban Cook County into separate entities, along with smaller and more specific boundaries for collar counties, all to better district resources if things get worse.
The regions are:
1. North: Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago
2. North Central: Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford
3. West Central: Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott
4. Metro East: Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington
5. Southern: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson
6. East Central: Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, Vermilion
7. South Suburban: Kankakee, Will
8. West Suburban: DuPage, Kane
9. North Suburban: Lake, McHenry
10. Suburban Cook: Suburban Cook
11. Chicago: City of Chicago
Officials said it is crucial everyone continues to wear masks, social distance and wash hands.
"Remember, the degree to which communities can mitigate risk and restore more normalcy to daily life in the months ahead is, to a large extent, in the hands of the people of our state," Pritzker said.
Dr. Ezike echoed that sentiment, especially as the parent of teenagers. She said the state won't hesitate to bring back more restrictions to daily life in the face of worsening conditions.
"Young people, and parents of young people, please be aware: this virus is now being spread by youth to younger people," she said. "The three W's will lower the spread of the virus that's incontrovertible. The important actions and sacrifices day to day will directly affect what school looks like in the fall. So we all have a hand to play in what our future looks like.
Officials advise anyone who has come into contact with a confirmed case to self-isolate for 14 days, even if they test negative. Dr. Ezike also warned that you should wait for six to seven days into that self-isolation period to get tested to get the most accurate results.
Illinois has 1,450 contact tracers and 26 local health departments will be getting $127 million in funding from the state for contact tracing.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Coronavirus Illinois: IL reports 1,173 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths as state poised to receive millions in federal relief
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More