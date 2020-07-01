Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Illinois: Chicago beaches could reopen soon, no mandatory traveler quarantine yet, Dr. Arwady says

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady joined ABC 7 Chicago Wednesday
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As COVID-19 cases in other parts of the country continue to surge, Chicago and Illinois remain somewhat stable.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Wednesday to talk about Chicago's progress.

She said the city's health officials are "cautiously optimistic."

Chicago can tolerate some small increases in COVID-19 cases, but it's important to avoid big spikes.

When those spikes happen, health officials plan to double down on testing and other forms of prevention.

But if there are significant increases, there will be a pause on reopening, or even a step back, Arwady said.

She also said Chicago's beaches might reopen after the Fourth of July weekend because of the risk of large crowds gathering over the holiday.

And although other cities and states have established mandatory quarantines for those traveling from other locations, Chicago has not yet put one in place.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 3, seriously injured in West Englewood shooting: police
Minimum wage in Illinois increases July 1
1 suspect in custody in case of missing Fort Hood soldier
VIDEO: Texas mother attacked while unloading groceries
Merlo Branch of Chicago Public Library in Lakeview reopens
VIDEO: Police called on Black family swimming at NC hotel
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 786, cases surpass 29K
Show More
'Dreadhead Cowboy' spreads positivity in Chicago
Illinois casinos reopen
$1.5 B in unclaimed tax refunds must be claimed this month
Willie Wilson to announce run for US Senate Thursday
White Sox, Cubs report for training; What to know about 2020 season
More TOP STORIES News