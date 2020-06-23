Coronavirus Illinois Update: COVID-19 cases reach 137K, over 6,700 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6262424" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. JB Pritzker laid out his guidelines to reopen Illinois schools on Tuesday.

Boone County - 1male 60s

Cook County - 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 2 females 100+

DuPage County - 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Jefferson County - 1 male 70s

Kane County - 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Kankakee County - 1 female 60s

Kendall County - 1 male 90s

Lake County - 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 80s

Macon County - 1 male 80s

McHenry County - 1 female 80s

St. Clair County - 1 female 60s

Will County - 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Winnebago County - 1 female 50s

CHICAGO (WLS) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths in Illinois continue to decline as Illinois prepares to enter Phase 4 of Gov. JB Pritzker's reopening plan at the end of the week.The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 601 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 additional deaths on Tuesday. That brings the total in the state to 137,825, including 6,707 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,507 specimens for a total of 1,399,510.IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that Illinois has seen a week-over-week decline in cases and deaths for the past five weeks.And last Wednesday, Illinois set a high in testing with nearly 30,000 tests processed in 24 hours."Please forget what you've heard. Increased testing is a good thing," Dr. Ezike said. "Testing capacity across the state continues to grow."IDPH broke down Tuesday's reported COVID-19 deaths by county:All four regions in the state are set to move into Phase 4 on Friday. As part of Phase 4, health and fitness centers, museums, zoos, movie theaters can reopen as well as indoor dining at restaurants. Phase 4 also allows for up to 50 people to attend gatherings.The use of facemasks and social distancing remain in effect for Phase 4.The full list of Phase 4 guidelines from Governor Pritzker's Office are below.