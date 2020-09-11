coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID 19: IL reports 2,145 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 2,145 new cases of COVID-19 Friday along with 32 additional deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 257,788 with 8,273 deaths, the IDPH reported.

The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from September 4-10 is 3.9%.

Within the past 24 hours, the state has processed 56,661 specimens for a total of 4,632,382.

As of Thursday night, 1,619 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 359 patients in the ICU and 155 patients on ventilators.

The 32 additional COVID-19 deaths include:

-Coles County: 1 male 80s
-Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s
-DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
-Greene County: 1 male 60s
-Jersey County: 1 female 80s

-Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
-Lake County: 1 male 70s
-Macon County: 1 female 90s
-Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
-Peoria County: 1 female 90s
-Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
-St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
-Tazewell County: 1 female 70s
-Wayne County: 1 female 70s

-Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
-Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Governor JB Pritzker held a press conference on Friday to discuss $16.6 million in funding to help those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

The money will go toward placing, training and hiring nearly 1,300 residents for a variety of jobs.

"Yesterday, in Rockford, I announced one way in which we're lifting people up all around the state in these difficult times: a new $16.6 million investment to expand job opportunities for Illinoisans who have become unemployed in the COVID-19 pandemic - to place, train and hire nearly 1,300 people for an array of jobs across the state - including approximately 700 right here in Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership's jurisdiction," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This federal funding - made possible by the Department of Labor's Employment Recovery and Disaster Recovery Grant programs - will help us address a goal for reinvigorating our economy that is two-fold - returning more of our residents to the job while simultaneously addressing new economic demands brought on by COVID-19."

At an update on Thursday, Pritzker said while Region 7, comprised of Will and Kankakee counties, is seeing progress, mitigations will remain in effect.

Governor Pritzker said the rolling seven-day positivity rate has fallen to 7.5% in the region, but it needs to fall below 6.5% in order to be restored to Phase 4.

Earlier Thursday, Governor Pritzker announced $16.6 million in federal money to expand job opportunities for people unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even when times are hard - especially when times are hard - we have to invest in the things that lift up our communities - and we gather today to celebrate another such effort. I'm proud to announce that a $16.6 million investment to expand job opportunities for Illinoisans who have become unemployed in the COVID-19 pandemic - to place, train and hire nearly 1,300 people for an array of jobs in Rockford and across the state," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This federal funding - made possible by the Department of Labor's Emergency Recovery and Disaster Recovery Grant programs - will help us address a goal for reinvigorating our economy that is two-fold - returning more of our residents to the job while simultaneously addressing new economic demands brought on by COVID-19."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoiscoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
2 dozen students test positive for COVID-19 at west suburban HS
Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update as IL reports 1,953 new cases
Family-run plastics manufacturing company now hiring in NW suburbs
Illinois reports 1,337 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 former DCFS employees in AJ Freund case charged with child endangerment
'I busted through a wall:' Neighbor describes rescue of girl, 3, in Porter house explosion
Army officials reveal new details in Vanessa Guillen case
Man carjacked in Homer Glen McDonald's drive-thru
Search underway for tiger spotted in Tennessee
2 dozen students test positive for COVID-19 at west suburban HS
$10K reward offered in fatal Canaryville shooting of girl, 8
Show More
Café Pachuca brings homemade paste to Humboldt Park
Chicago area ceremonies mark 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
US remembers September 11th terror attacks on 19th anniversary
9/11 Timeline: How the September 11 attacks unfolded
Retired CPD officer pays Black families' bill, leaves touching note
More TOP STORIES News