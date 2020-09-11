Illinois COVID 19: IL reports 2,145 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 2,145 new cases of COVID-19 Friday along with 32 additional deaths.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 257,788 with 8,273 deaths, the IDPH reported.The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from September 4-10 is 3.9%.Within the past 24 hours, the state has processed 56,661 specimens for a total of 4,632,382.As of Thursday night, 1,619 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 359 patients in the ICU and 155 patients on ventilators.The 32 additional COVID-19 deaths include:-Coles County: 1 male 80s-Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s-DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s-Greene County: 1 male 60s-Jersey County: 1 female 80s-Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s-Lake County: 1 male 70s-Macon County: 1 female 90s-Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s-Peoria County: 1 female 90s-Rock Island County: 1 female 80s-St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s-Tazewell County: 1 female 70s-Wayne County: 1 female 70s-Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s-Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80sGovernor JB Pritzker held a press conference on Friday to discuss $16.6 million in funding to help those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.The money will go toward placing, training and hiring nearly 1,300 residents for a variety of jobs."Yesterday, in Rockford, I announced one way in which we're lifting people up all around the state in these difficult times: a new $16.6 million investment to expand job opportunities for Illinoisans who have become unemployed in the COVID-19 pandemic - to place, train and hire nearly 1,300 people for an array of jobs across the state - including approximately 700 right here in Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership's jurisdiction," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This federal funding - made possible by the Department of Labor's Employment Recovery and Disaster Recovery Grant programs - will help us address a goal for reinvigorating our economy that is two-fold - returning more of our residents to the job while simultaneously addressing new economic demands brought on by COVID-19."At an update on Thursday, Pritzker said while Region 7, comprised of Will and Kankakee counties, is seeing progress, mitigations will remain in effect.Governor Pritzker said the rolling seven-day positivity rate has fallen to 7.5% in the region, but it needs to fall below 6.5% in order to be restored to Phase 4.Earlier Thursday, Governor Pritzker announced $16.6 million in federal money to expand job opportunities for people unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic."Even when times are hard - especially when times are hard - we have to invest in the things that lift up our communities - and we gather today to celebrate another such effort. I'm proud to announce that a $16.6 million investment to expand job opportunities for Illinoisans who have become unemployed in the COVID-19 pandemic - to place, train and hire nearly 1,300 people for an array of jobs in Rockford and across the state," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This federal funding - made possible by the Department of Labor's Emergency Recovery and Disaster Recovery Grant programs - will help us address a goal for reinvigorating our economy that is two-fold - returning more of our residents to the job while simultaneously addressing new economic demands brought on by COVID-19."