Illinois COVID-19: Pritzker to give update as IL reports 1,466 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will give an update in Illinois' COVID-19 response at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.The update comes as Illinois public health officials announced 1,466 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths Tuesday.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 264,210 with 8,332 deaths, the IDPH reported.The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from September 8 - September 14 is 3.6%.Over a 24 hour period, officials said Tuesday the state processed 39,031 specimens for a total of 4,810,827.As of Monday night, 1,584 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 373 patients in the ICU and 144 patients on ventilators.On Tuesday, Governor Pritzker said he has sent notice to all cabinet directors to prepare for the possibility of cuts of at least 5% for the current fiscal year, and 10% cuts possibly next year, if the state does not get federal help."I can promise you that for everyone and anyone who got into public service, who actually wants to serve the public, this is a nightmare scenario," he said.The comments on the state budget came at a press conference announcing a new round of Business Interruption Grants.Governor Pritzker said the state would be taking applications for the second round of grants worth a total of $220 million next week.Pritzker said this amount is four times larger than the first round, which focused on businesses that faced significant shutdowns like gyms and personal care services. The governor said this round would be open for all small businesses, including an emphasis on movie theaters and performing arts centers.In addition to the Business Interruption Grants, Governor Pritzker announced $25 million to help distressed communities affected by civil unrest over the summer.