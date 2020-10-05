coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,853 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 1,853 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 303,394 with 8,805 deaths, the IDPH reported.

As of Sunday night, 1,631 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 382 patients in the ICU and 155 on ventilators.

Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 38,538 specimens for a total of 5,924,956. The seven-day positivity rate from Sept. 28 - Oct. 4 dropped to 3.4%.

The reported deaths include:
-Champaign County: 1 female 90s
-Christian County: 1 male 80s

-Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
-DuPage County: 1 female 80s
-Fayette County: 1 male 90s
-Knox County: 1 male 50s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s

-Wayne County: 1 male 50s
-Williamson County: 1 female 70s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+

On Monday, Northwestern Medicine announced they conducted a study which found 82% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 have experienced neurological symptoms.

The study looked at 509 COVID-19 patients at Northwestern Medicine hospitals in the Chicago area.

Also, thousands of suburban students returned to in-person learning on Monday. Students in the Glenbrook and Hinsdale high school districts and elementary school students in Wheeling were back in the classroom with COVID-19 protocols in place.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisbarcoronavirus testinghalloweenjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemicrestaurantcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Thousands of suburban students return to in-person learning
'Let us play': IHSA athletes, parents bring pleas to Gov. Pritzker's door
IL reports 1,453 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths
IL reports 2,442 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump aims for Monday release from Walter Reed after outside drive-by
White House press sec says she tested positive for COVID-19
Thousands of suburban students return to in-person learning
82% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients experience neurological symptoms, NU study says
CPS teacher dies due to COVID-19 related symptoms
Family given a Texas island in 1759 fights for royalties promised
Macy's to open famous Walnut Room in Loop for holiday dining
Show More
Chicago Weather: Bright skies Monday
33 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Regal Cinemas closing movie theaters across US, including 9 IL locations
Metra Union Pacific trains resume ticket verification
Trump's drive may have exposed others to COVID-19, doc says
More TOP STORIES News