Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,853 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 1,853 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths Monday.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 303,394 with 8,805 deaths, the IDPH reported.
As of Sunday night, 1,631 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 382 patients in the ICU and 155 on ventilators.
Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 38,538 specimens for a total of 5,924,956. The seven-day positivity rate from Sept. 28 - Oct. 4 dropped to 3.4%.
The reported deaths include:
-Champaign County: 1 female 90s
-Christian County: 1 male 80s
-Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
-DuPage County: 1 female 80s
-Fayette County: 1 male 90s
-Knox County: 1 male 50s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s
-Wayne County: 1 male 50s
-Williamson County: 1 female 70s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+
On Monday, Northwestern Medicine announced they conducted a study which found 82% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 have experienced neurological symptoms.
The study looked at 509 COVID-19 patients at Northwestern Medicine hospitals in the Chicago area.
Also, thousands of suburban students returned to in-person learning on Monday. Students in the Glenbrook and Hinsdale high school districts and elementary school students in Wheeling were back in the classroom with COVID-19 protocols in place.
