Coronavirus Illinois: 1,467 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Illinois health officials reported 1,467 new COVID-19 cases and 14 related deaths Sunday, two days after the state's highest one-day jump in COVID-19 infections since May 24 as the state conducted more than 49,000 tests in one day.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 181,943, including 7,517 deaths.
Latest deaths include:
Adams County: 1 female 90s
Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
Kane County: 1 male 60s
Madison County: 1 male 70s
McHenry County: 1 male 50s
Montgomery County: 1 female 90s
Rock Island County: 1 male 90s
Winnebago County: 2 females 80s
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 26-August 1 is 3.9% with a total of 2,778,322 tests conducted.
The state is now sounding the alarm on 11 counties that are all considered to be at a "warning level," health officials say.
The outbreaks happening in those areas are being tied to higher-risk activities, including people not wearing masks, and attending graduation ceremonies parties and big sporting events.
Illinois counties at "warning level" for COVID-19:
As many as 3,800 COVID-19 test results have been delayed in Illinois and state health officials say they are trying to figure out what happened.
The tests were performed between July 12 and 24 at seven state-run locations, including ones in Aurora, Rolling Meadows and South Holland.
Officials are advising anyone who is still waiting for results from that time frame at one of those locations should get another test.
The state says it is working with the private company Reditus Labs to improve future processing speeds.
As of Thursday night, officials said 1,369 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 346 patients in the ICU and 148 patients on ventilators.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that beginning Saturday, the beach at Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park in Zion will be closed Saturdays and Sundays "to encourage social distancing and prevent further spread of COVID-19."
The beach, including the North Unit, South Unit and North Point Beach, will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays until further notice, the IDNR said.
"As temperatures have increased, so have crowds at Illinois Beach State Park's beach area," said Von Bandy, director of the Office of Land Management for the IDNR. "In the past weeks, our staff has witnessed several instances of overcrowding at the beach. Understanding the importance of social distancing in preventing further spread of COVID-19, the Department is taking this proactive step to protect the health and safety of staff and visitors."
While the beach area of the state park will be closed on the weekends, it will remain open during the week provided social distancing and public health directives can be achieved. The remaining areas of the park, including the lodge and trails, will remain open.
Gov. JB Pritzker announced new guidelines on youth sports in Illinois due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.
Per the governor, based on contact and proximity certain sports, such as tennis and baseball can move forward with more limited restrictions than contact sports such as wrestling and football.
There are three risk levels: lower, medium and high, and four tiers of level of play. The tiers range from no contact practices at level one to full scale tournaments in level four.
Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
In tier one, only no-contact practices and training are allowed. In tier two, intra-team scrimmages are allowed with parental consent for minors. In tier three, intra-conference intra-EMS-region or intra-league play is allowed and there may be state or league championship games for low-risk sports. In tier four, tournaments and out of conference games can be played and out of state play and championship games are also allowed.
In the wake of the governor's announcement, the IHSA met Wednesday to decide what to do for fall sports.
The board announced it was not canceling any sports, but has moved higher risk sports like football, boys soccer and girls volleyball from its traditional fall season to a spring season instead. Baseball, softball, track and field, girls soccer, boys volleyball, lacrosse and boys tennis, which all typically have spring seasons, will now be played in the summer.
All seasons have also been truncated. IHSA boys and girls golf, girls tennis, cross country and girls swimming and diving will remain fall sports, the board said, and will start on Aug. 10 as scheduled.
The fall season will now run Aug. 10 to Oct. 24. The winter season will run Nov. 16 to Feb. 13. The spring season will run Feb. 15 to May. The summer season will run May 3 to June 3.
"The Board believes this plan offers the most realistic chance for student-athletes to participate in interscholastic sports while balancing the challenges of a new academic setting and IDPH Guidelines," said Erie High School Principal and IHSA Board President Tim McConnell. "We are an education-based athletic association, and school has to come first. By delaying the majority of the team sports in the fall, it will allow our schools and students the chance to acclimate to what will be, for many, a totally new educational experience. We will do our best to try to give every student-athlete the opportunity for a season this school year."
"Whatever opportunity they give us, we'll take advantage of it," said Barrington High School senior and football player Evan Roper.
Roper is planning on playing football in college next year, but he's also one of the top wrestlers in the state. His wrestling season is in doubt as well.
"As long as we get the chance to play, I don't care where they place us, as long as we get the chance," said Barrington Football Coach Joe Sanchez.
"At the end of the day, that's all you can ask for," said Morgan Park High School head football coach Chris James. "I'm just happy that they get to play whether it be 20 degrees or whether it be 80 degrees."
The Barrington girls volleyball team is also holding camp in the gym. Their season has also been pushed back to spring.
"We can't control it. We're just gonna try to make the most of what they give us," said coach Michelle Jakubowski.
On a conference call with reporters Wednesday afternoon, the IHSA says this is a starting off point. They do anticipate changes to come, all dependent on COVID19 case numbers and a possible vaccine.
Effective August 15, lower level risk sports, including baseball, tennis and golf, can be played at levels one, two and three, with competitions allowed with safety protocols.
Medium risk sports, including basketball and soccer and volleyball, can be played at levels one and two with no contact practices and team scrimmages.
Higher risk sports including football, hockey and lacrosse can be played at level one with no contact practices and training and conditioning.
Wisconsin, 3 other states added to Chicago travel quarantine list
"I know our hearts break when we hear the word 'restrictions,' especially when it comes to our children's love for their sports. Whether this year is their first time on the court or it's their senior season - this isn't the news anyone wants to hear," said Governor Pritzker. "But with rising rates of spread of the virus, with rising positivity rates throughout Illinois and the United States, this is a situation where the toughest choice is also the safest one. Therefore today, my administration is releasing new guidance restricting youth and adult recreational sports in Illinois. We have worked in consultation with the governing bodies of many of these organized sports programs, and collectively we hope that, when metrics and risks improve measurably, we will be able to restart these sports."
Illinois has listed the full list of guidelines on the state's coronavirus website.