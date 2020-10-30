Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 6,943 coronavirus cases, most since pandemic began, along with 36 deaths

The number of new cases is the highest reported in a single day since the pandemic began, breaking the record set Thursday of 6,363 cases.
"We have a real problem on our hands and people's lives hang in the balance," Gov. JB Pritzker said during Thursday's briefing.
Despite the rising metrics, many suburbs and restaurants are pushing back on Pritzker's new COVID-19 mitigation restrictions, with some even taking legal action.
But Pritzker insists the decision to ban indoor dining is backed by data.
Pritzker said he was hopeful earlier in the year that the state wouldn't see a second wave.
"I know that the vast majority of people in this state want to keep themselves safe, keep their families safe, keep their children safe, their neighbors and friends," Gov. Pritzker said. "But unfortunately, as these trends indicate, things are moving in a bad direction all across our state."
State health officials are asking people who have contracted COVID-19 to work with contact tracers to help stop the spread of the virus. Right now, tracers are stretched thin with the rise in cases. Local health departments are working to increase their staffing.
"We're hearing from the local health departments and the contact tracers every day that some people won't answer the phone, and if they do answer the phone, they don't give the answers to the questions," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director, Illinois Dept. of Public Health.
Doctors are warning people not to have Halloween parties this weekend. They say as the cases go up, your bubble needs to get smaller.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 402,401, with 9,711 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 95,111 specimens for a total of 7,637,209. The number of tests conducted also breaks a record for most done in one day.
The seven-day average test positivity rate is 8.5%, up 0.3 from Thursday.
As of Thursday night, 3,092 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 673 in the ICU and 288 on ventilators.
The deaths reported Friday include:
- Adams County: 1 male 90s
- Carroll County: 1 female 80s
- Christian County: 1 male 50s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
- Fulton County: 1 male 70s
- Greene County: 2 females 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Livingston County: 1 male 60s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s
- McDonough County: 1 male 60s
- Morgan County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Piatt County: 1 female 90s
- Saline County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s
- Wayne County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- White County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s
This comes as restrictions, including a ban on indoor dining are now in place in Kane, DuPage, Kankakee and Will counties and suburban Cook County. Chicago's restrictions go into place on Friday, and Lake and McHenry will see restrictions in place on Saturday.
Pritzker has also announced restrictions will go into place for Illinois Region 3 around Springfield starting on Sunday.
East Central Illinois, Region 6, will have mitigations go into effect Monday.
The region has seen a seven-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8% or above for three consecutive days, which exceeds the thresholds set for establishing mitigation measures under the state's Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan. Region 6 includes Iroquois, Ford, Dewitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermillion, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Edgar, Shelby, Coles, Cumberland, Clark, Fayette, Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland and Lawrence counties.
"We are on the precipice of the entire state entering into mitigation," Ezike said. "These last few regions have seen rapid increases in test positivity, one right after another, because of increasing disease spread throughout our communities. We need all people to adhere to both the community mitigation measures and well as personal and family measures so we can swiftly turn our entire state around."