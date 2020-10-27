Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 4K coronavirus cases, 46 deaths, new Chicago restrictions announced

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7399711" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New COVID-19 mitigation restrictions imposed on Chicago - including a ban on indoor dining - will take effect on Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New COVID-19 mitigation restrictions will be imposed on Chicago as public health officials announced 4,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 46 additional deaths in Illinois.More than half of Illinois' regions are now facing added COVID-19 restrictions. Governor Pritzker said even those that aren't, are also trending in a bad direction."Starting Wednesday, six of our 11 Restore Illinois regions will be operating under our resurgence mitigation framework," Gov. JB Pritzker said. "There seems to be a COVID storm on the rise and we have to get prepared."The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 382,985, with 9,568 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported."The resurgence of COVID-19 infections and deaths across Illinois has begun," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Dept. of Public Health. "If I haven't made it clear, we are in that second wave that we have been alluding to for months."Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 62,074 specimens for a total of 7,388,290. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 20- 26 is 6.4%.As of Monday night, 2,758 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 595 in the ICU and 241 on ventilators.The state has seen a 49% increase on the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators since the beginning of October.The deaths reported Tuesday include:- Adams County: 1 female 70s- Carroll County: 1 male 90s- Clinton County: 1male 60s, 1 male 80s- Coles County: 1 female 90s- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s- Jo Daviess County: 2 females 90s- Kane County: 1 male 80s- Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- LaSalle County: 2 female 80s- Macon County: 1 female 70s- Madison County: 1 female 80s- Mason County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s- Moultrie County: 1 female 50s- Pike County: 1 female 70s- Richland County: 2 females 90s- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s- Warren County: 1 male 60s- Wayne County: 1 male 90s- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s- Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s- Woodford County: 1 male 90s