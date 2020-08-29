Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,880 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths as IL surpasses 8,000 deaths

"Today is a solemn day in Illinois as we've now lost 8,000 lives to COVID-19," said Governor JB Pritzker in a statement Saturday. "As we mourn the family, friends and neighbors who have been taken too soon, let's do our part to prevent more senseless tragedy. Wear a mask. Watch your distance. Wash your hands. Every action counts."
Illinois health officials reported 1,880 new coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths Saturday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 231,363 cases and 8,008 deaths in 102 counties in the state.
The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 21 - August 28 is 4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,784 specimens for a total of 3,973,089.
As of Friday night, 1,563 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 349 patients were in the ICU and 134 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The deaths include:
Cook County: 1 male 60s
- Jackson County: 1 male 70s
- Jersey County: 1 female 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 50s
- Moultrie County: 1 male 70s
- Richland County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
Suburban Cook County was added Friday to a list of Illinois counties now at a "warning" level for COVID-19 cases.
Counties at the warning level could face new restrictions if more isn't done to slow the spread of the virus. There are now 30 counties at a warning level in Illinois.
COVID-19 numbers have been on the rise in suburban Cook County. The state has added Cook County to 29 other counties in the state at a warning level, meaning the county is exceeding two or more risk indicators for the spread of the virus.
County health officials say they believe the surge in cases is coming from large private gatherings where people fail to wear masks and observe social distancing.
"We're in the process of thinking about if we continue to remain in orange, maybe we then recommend further mitigation measures to be put in place throughout suburban Cook County," Cook County Medical Officer Dr. Rachel Rubin said.
The announcement comes at a difficult time for the county, with many schools returning to session. While many school districts are beginning the year remotely, this could set back hopes of returning to normal anytime soon.
Officials said they may also consider further restrictions on gyms with fitness classes and will work with the Illinois Restaurant Association on any new policies. It's bad news for restaurant owners or customers who are hoping for a return to normal.
"Every time they restrict our ability to do business, it obviously has a significant impact on our ability to pay the bills," said Marc Hoffman, with Ala Carte Restaurant Group.
Health officials said there is one bright spot: despite the increase in the number of cases, hospitalizations are not increasing.
Warning Level counties:
Bureau
Carroll
Cass
Clinton
Cook
Cumberland
Effingham
Fayette
Greene
Grundy
Henderson
Henry
Jasper
Jersey
Jo Daviess
Johnson
Madison
Monroe
Morgan
Perry
Pike
Randolph
Sangamon
Shelby
St. Clair
Union
Warren
White
Will
Williamson
A map and information of each county's status can be found on the IDPH website.