Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,992 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 1,992 new coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths Sunday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 233,355 cases and 8,019 deaths in 102 counties in the state.

The statewide positivity rate for the period of Aug. 22 - 29 is 4.2%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 43,693 specimens for a total of 4,016,782.

As of Saturday night, 1,472 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 328 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The deaths include:

  • Bureau County: 1 male 70s

  • Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s

  • Lake County: 1 female 80s

  • Madison County: 1 female 70s


    • Suburban Cook County was added Friday to a list of Illinois counties now at a "warning" level for COVID-19 cases.

    Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

    Counties at the warning level could face new restrictions if more isn't done to slow the spread of the virus. There are now 30 counties at a warning level in Illinois.

    COVID-19 numbers have been on the rise in suburban Cook County. The state has added Cook County to 29 other counties in the state at a warning level, meaning the county is exceeding two or more risk indicators for the spread of the virus.

    County health officials say they believe the surge in cases is coming from large private gatherings where people fail to wear masks and observe social distancing.

    "We're in the process of thinking about if we continue to remain in orange, maybe we then recommend further mitigation measures to be put in place throughout suburban Cook County," Cook County Medical Officer Dr. Rachel Rubin said.

    The announcement comes at a difficult time for the county, with many schools returning to session. While many school districts are beginning the year remotely, this could set back hopes of returning to normal anytime soon.

    Officials said they may also consider further restrictions on gyms with fitness classes and will work with the Illinois Restaurant Association on any new policies. It's bad news for restaurant owners or customers who are hoping for a return to normal.

    "Every time they restrict our ability to do business, it obviously has a significant impact on our ability to pay the bills," said Marc Hoffman, with Ala Carte Restaurant Group.

    Health officials said there is one bright spot: despite the increase in the number of cases, hospitalizations are not increasing.

    Warning Level counties:
    Bureau
    Carroll
    Cass
    Clinton
    Cook
    Cumberland
    Effingham
    Fayette
    Greene
    Grundy
    Henderson

    Henry
    Jasper
    Jersey
    Jo Daviess
    Johnson
    Madison
    Monroe
    Morgan
    Perry
    Pike
    Randolph
    Sangamon
    Shelby
    St. Clair
    Union
    Warren
    White
    Will
    Williamson

    A map and information of each county's status can be found on the IDPH website.
