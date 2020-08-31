coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,668 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 1,668 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths Sunday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 235,023 cases and 8,026 deaths in 102 counties in the state.

The statewide positivity rate for the period of Aug. 23-30 is 4.1%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,379 specimens for a total of 4,064,161.

As of Sunday night, 1,492 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 347 patients were in the ICU and 157 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The deaths include:

-Bureau County: 1 male 40s
- Cook County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s

- Perry County: 1 male 90s

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

Several univiersiies in Illinios are reporting their COVID-19 numbers as some schools return to in-class learning.

For the week of August 23-29, the University of Illinois Chicago reported 19 confirmed cases, 11 students and eight employees. A total of 3,886 tests have been performed since August 17 and the seven-day positivity rate is 0.66%.

Northwestern University reported four positive COVID-19 cases, three students anda staff member, for the week of August 21-27.

The University of Illinois Urbana Champaign reported 60 new COVID-19 positive tests for August 27, with 15,123 tests performed that day. The university reports a seven-day positivity rate of 0.74%.
