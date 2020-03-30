coronavirus illinois

Naperville Calvary Church pastor dies after positive COVID-19 test, family says

By Alexis McAdams
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Days after testing positive for COVID-19, Pastor Angel Escamilla died Sunday evening, according to his family.

His grieving family has asked that everyone stay home and stay safe to prevent the spread of the virus that killed Escamilla.

Escamilla's wife has also tested positive for the virus. She is at home recovering.

For more than a decade, Escamilla devoted his life to the Calvary Church of Naperville.

The 67-year-old pastor got sick last week and came down with a case of pneumonia.

When he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24, his congregation prayed he would pull through.

He was hospitalized and "seriously ill," according to a message on the church's Facebook page.

The pastor was in isolation, and his family was not able to see him during his final hours.

His family sent him videos, but said that he was unable to respond for the last few days.

According to the church, at least one other staff member, "who does not typically have contact with the congregation," was sick with the virus. They have reached out to everyone who has had contact with that staff member and encouraged them to self-quarantine.

The church said it has been holding services online since the weekend of March 7 and 8.

Escamilla's family said that they are not sure who he contracted the virus from.
