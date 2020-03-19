Coronavirus

Urgent call for blood donation due to COVID-19 pandemic, emergency drive to be held in Orland Park

By and Marissa N. Isang
ORLAND PARK (WLS) -- Blood centers are now open and in need of donations..

During Thursday's update on the COVID-19 epidemic, officials made an open call for those that are healthy and well to donate blood.

An Orland Park woman has already stepped up and organized a community blood drive scheduled for Friday.

"Blood shortage is critical," said Marie Fuesel, a leukemia survivor. "So we got together with the Orland Township and Red Cross and they said hey your space is perfect can we get something immediately."

Fuesel is a Leukemia survivor and blood donation advocate. She cannot donate herself but she says getting things organized is the least she can do.

"It's the only thing I can do is to pay it forward and I can't donate but I can help spread the word," she said.

Extra precautions, like spacing beds 6 ft. apart, extra wiping down between appointments, temperature checks for staff, volunteers and donors are all put in place to make sure donating is safe.

Friday's blood drive is at the Orland Township Activity Center from 9 a.m.until 2 p.m.

Find a blood drive near you here.
