Coronavirus IL: 101 detainees at Cook County Jail have contracted COVID-19, sheriff says

COOK COUNTY, Il (WLS) -- More than 100 detainees at the Cook County Jail have tested positive for coronavirus, the county's sheriff announced Sunday.The Cook County Sheriff's Office reported that 101 detainees at the jail have COVID-19, and they're awaiting results for 93 others.Nine detainees have tested negative, the office said.Additionally, 12 employees at the sheriff's office have tested positive for coronavirus.The Cook County Sheriff said that Cermak Health Services are closely monitoring detainees and will test any who are symptomatic.Earlier this week, Gov. JB Pritzker issued an executive order that will keep new inmates from being admitted to state prisons, aside from some limited exceptions.As of Sunday, the Illinois Department of Corrections is reporting that 15 employees and 11 incarcerated individuals have tested positive for coronavirus.The agency is still awaiting lab results for 86 individuals.There are now just over 4,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 65 deaths.Illinois reported a spike of more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases Sunday.State officials said they're trying to increase testing capacity.