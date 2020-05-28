Coronavirus Illinois: Robbins police officer returns to duty after being on ventilator in COVID-19 battle

ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- A veteran Robbins police officer returned to work Thursday after a tough fight against COVID-19.At one point, Officer Edward Schmit was in a coma and placed on a ventilator.Officer Schmit was released from Palos Community Hospital the day after Easter. It's taken this long for him to get back to work.He thanked the nurses who took care of him and also his Robbins police family for welcoming him back.As he returned to work, he admitted he still gets tired, but for the most part is back to normal.He said he first got sick on March 12 and at first he thought it was bronchitis. It took two weeks until he was finally hospitalized.Within days he was on a ventilator and while at the time he was kept in a medically induced coma, it wasn't until later, his doctors told him how bad it really was."I was on a ventilator for seven days and when I was getting better, the doctors came and told me that they gave me a less than 20 percent chance of living and they told my father and Brenda not to hope so much for me to come out of this."Schmit is 48 years old and said the doctors told him it was only his age that saved him. He also said he was treated with both hydroxychloroquine and Remdesivir and believes those helped to shorten his illness as well.