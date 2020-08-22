COVID 19 Illinois: Saint Charles school district reports cases as IL announces 2,208 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

Three positive cases were found within Saint Charles School District 303, one at Thompson Middle School and two at Fox Ridge Elementary.
District officials will not say if the patients are staff or students.
Illinois health officials reported 2,208 new coronavirus cases and 24 additional deaths Friday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 215,929 cases and 7,857 deaths.
Health officials also said 20 Illinois counties are now at warning level for COVID-19. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
The counties include Bureau, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jefferson, Logan, Madison, Monroe, Moultrie, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, White, Will and Williamson.
These counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, neighborhood gatherings, parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars, sports camps and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home. Cases connected to schools are also beginning to be reported, officials said.
Public health officials are observing people not social distancing or using face coverings. Additionally, there are reports of individuals who are ill attributing their symptoms to allergies or other illnesses, or not being forthcoming about their symptoms or close contacts.
The statewide positivity rate for the period of Aug. 14 - 20 stands at 4.3%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,736 specimens for a total of 3,592,919.
As of Thursday night, 1,526 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The additional deaths reported Friday include:
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s,1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 80s
- Knox County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s
- Macon County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Mason County: 1 male 50s
- Perry County: 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s
Young Will County residents make up most of the south suburban county's COVID-19 cases right now, a health department spokesman said Thursday.
Will County is part of the state's Region 7, and it's at warning level for the coronavirus.
Its positivity rate is seeing the biggest rise locally, at 7.2%.
Will County Health Department spokesman Steve Brandy joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to discuss the issue.
He said a lot of younger people are testing positive; residents in their 20s make up the largest group.
Despite a rising positivity rate, the county is not taking any additional restrictive measures, Brandy said. Officials are telling people to call the health department COVID-19 hotline at 815-740-8977, if they see something violating existing COVID-19 guidelines.
Brandy said they are also using targeted messaging to get the word out about virus mitigation.
On Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that state health officials will be using a new groundbreaking saliva-based test developed at the University of Illinois.
The saliva COVID-19 test was created at U of I Urbana Champaign and is now getting emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration under an umbrella approval on the heels of a similar test created by Yale researchers.
"This news puts the University of Illinois and the entire state of Illinois on the cutting edge of testing innovation as a national player," Pritzker said.