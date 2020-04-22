New coronavirus testing sites opening in Aurora, Rockford, Chicago's Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New coronavirus testing sites are opening this week on Chicago's Southwest Side and in Aurora and Rockford.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that two additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing facilities are opening in Aurora and Rockford this week.
The Aurora site, located at the Chicago Premium Outlets at 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd, opened on Wednesday.
"I am so proud to see this phenomenal state testing site open today in the state's second largest city," Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said.
The new site was quickly established with the help of the Illinois National Guard. Military leaders said there will be at least 70 guardsmen on site to help assist. State health officials will be able to test up to 600 specimens a day.
"Greater testing capacity is needed so that healthcare workers, first responders and those who continue to be on the job can be tested before they unknowingly spread the virus to others," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Testing is essential to identify those who is infected. More testing will help us end this pandemic sooner."
The Rockford location, at 1601 Parkview Avenue, will open Friday. Both locations are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until daily supplies run out.
Any individuals with symptoms can be tested for COVID-19 at the sites for free, but you must show photo identification or a health care employee or first responder ID, if applicable.
The symptoms that make you eligible for testing are cough, shortness of breath and fever. Individuals must arrive in a vehicle, and no walk-ups will be permitted.
For more information on state-run testing sites, visit https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/testing-sites.
Meanwhile, a new coronavirus testing site that opened in Little Village Wednesday will treat all residents regardless of immigration status and offer bilingual staff for Spanish speakers.
Howard Brown Health is now accepting patients at its new COVID-19 screening location at Project Vida, 2659 S. Kedvale Ave, Illinois Sen. Celina Villanueva announced Wednesday.
"The systemic health disparities my community faces have existed since well before this pandemic, but are now on display for everyone to see," Villanueva said. "I am grateful that the state is increasing testing availability in the communities hardest hit by coronavirus. Everyone deserves access to quality health care, regardless of their ZIP code."
The site will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as Saturday from 10 am. to 3 p.m.
Patients are encouraged to contact the center in advance by calling 773-388-1600.
