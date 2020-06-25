Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 cases increase by 894, with 41 new deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On the eve of Phase 4 of reopening, Gov. JB Pritzker confirmed Thursday what the numbers have suggested for weeks: that Illinois continues to bend the curve in the fight against COVID-19.Illinois' confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 894 to a total of 139,434, state health officials reported Thursday.The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 41 additional deaths, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 6,810.Within the past 24 hours, Illinois has conducted 31,686 tests, for a total of 1,460,527. Meanwhile, the preliminary statewide test positivity rate for June 18-June 24 is 3%."This is not to suggest in any way that our battle is over, but so much progress has been made, and if we continue to follow the path the doctors recommend, we can continue our march forward toward more normalcy," Pritzker said.Illinois public health officials released some promising numbers. Test positivity rate is down nearly 90% from a high three months ago and hospitalizations have declined by 65% fom a peak eight weeks ago, and COVID-19 related deaths are down 65% from six weeks ago.The state also reported a high in testing, with more than 31,000 in the last 24 hours. Officials also announced the formation of 12 mobile testing teams that will travel the state as part of the strategy to prevent future outbreaks..Illinois continues to report progress as half of the states in the U.S. see increases in cases and hospitalizations. At least 10 states are reporting a significant rise in deaths.The governor said he will not hesitate to move Illinois back a phase, or to elements of a phase, if there's a similar rise in infections here."We can make adjustments along the way," Pritzker said. "If we start to see hospitalizations go up and are unmanageable, we would cut back on elective surgeries. That's one example of a change that we could make.""The virus has not been eradicated. The virus persists, and we don't yet have a vaccine or a highly-effective treatment that's widely available," Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.The state continues to make progress on hiring contact tracers, too. Some 550 additional hires have been made, with another 250 set to join their ranks in the coming days.Officials again reiterated the importance of face coverings. The CDC said Thursday that for every positive case, it's estimated that there are 10 positives that have gone unidentified, with many of those people non-symptomatic spreaders."I think it's a courtesy to other people when you wear a face covering," Pritzker said.For the first time since April, the U.S. reported nearly 35,000 new coronavirus cases Tuesday. The CDC released a new model Wednesday night projecting 150,000 coronavirus deaths in the U.S. by July 18."In states like ours, where we have encouraged everybody and set rules around wearing face coverings, we're actually bringing our positivity rate way down," Pritzker said. "The number of deaths is way down, number of hospitalizations is way down."But an alarming trend is forming across the country: hospitalizations in America are on the rise in 21 states."I think what really turned the corner in Illinois was the use of masking everywhere," Pritzker said.Advocate Lutheran General Infectious disease director Dr. Robert Citronberg said he's seeing fewer COVID-19 patients, but urged vigilance in the coming weeks."We've seen a really dramatic reduction in the number of patients in our hospitals with COVID, which is fantastic," Citronberg said. "We are so excited about that. But it's equally important to not let down our guard."Dr. Citronberg also cautioned that young people in states like Florida are getting sick, an important reminder the virus can strike any age group."I think some of these states that we are seeing surges are about where we were in Illinois two and half months ago, right at the beginning of that growth in exponential cases," he explained.In New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, officials are telling travelers from other coronavirus hotspots to quarantine for two weeks.When asked if Illinois would consider something similar, Gov. Pritzker said not now, but if the experts recommended it, he'd consider it.