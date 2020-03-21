I-Team

Coronavirus Illinois: How state, local police will enforce Pritzker's 'stay-at-home' order

By Chuck Goudie, Christine Tressel, Barb Markoff and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC 7 I-Team looked into what Governor JB Pritzker's "stay-at-home" order means and how an Illinois governor is legally allowed to make such a sweeping order.

READ: Gov. Pritzker's official 'stay-at-home' order

In a major health emergency, state law allows any governor to do just about anything he wants to ensure public safety. Now, Illinois State Police, Chicago police and local departments across the state are preparing to enforce the order.

WATCH: Gov. JB Pritzker announces 'stay-at-home' order amid COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a "stay-at-home" order for all Illinois residents Friday afternoon in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the state.



"No one's going to be chasing you down the block to arrest you," Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said.

Dart told the I-Team Friday night that law enforcement will be more interested in businesses violating the state shutdown edict, serving cease and desist notices prepared this week by Illinois State Police and provided to local departments. The one-time warnings to businesses that stay open would be followed by potential criminal charges if they ignored police. All of this is possible under two state laws authorizing Gov. Pritzker to put Illinois residents under a stay-at-home order.

RELATED: What is and isn't allowed during a 'shelter-in-place' order

"We've seen it happen in times of war," said ABC7 legal analyst Gil Soffer. "We've seen it during the Civil War, we've seen it during World War II. And the government simply has the authority to take extreme measures that would otherwise not be permissible."

While the governor has activated National Guard units to play a role in this healthcare crisis, he reiterated Friday it isn't a law enforcement role.

RELATED: Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest news on 585 COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

On Friday, the I-Team found dozens of National Guard vehicles at the ready on a west suburban armory lot. Visible from Chopper 7, many were marked as medical with red crosses, not military police.

"There have been a lot of rumors circulating around that are completely inaccurate," Pritzker said Friday. "Rumors that there's martial law that's going to imposed, that we've called out the Guard or the military somehow to impose their will upon the state of Illinois. Those are all false."

Chicago police have canceled days off in anticipation of Saturday's shelter-at-home deadline. In some districts, CPD is assigning extra patrols around food stores.

RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnational guardjb pritzkerlori lightfootcoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisshelter in placei team
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Pritzker issues 'stay-at-home' order amid COVID-19 outbreak
Illinois Coronavirus Coverage March-April
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
I-TEAM
What to watch out for this Memorial Day weekend
Elderly Englewood man without running water during COVID-19
Cook Co. COVID-19 patient addresses to be given to first responders after county board vote
Why the pandemic is deepening a racial divide in Chicago area communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News