Illinois coronavirus: At least 12 dead in Westchester nursing center COVID-19 outbreak

WESTCHESTER, Ill. -- At least a dozen residents have died from COVID-19 after a deadly outbreak at a nursing home in Westchester."Everybody called her mom. That's how sweet she was," said Glenda Harris, daughter of Carrie Claybon.Claybon, 83, is one of the dozen residents of the Westchester Health and Rehab Center who have died from coronavirus in the last month and a half. She and other relatives say the home should be doing more to protect residents."The families that lost loved ones are not going to get them back. But we can stop the other families from losing loved ones," said Cook County Commissioner Brandn Johnson.Johnson said nearly half of all COVID-19 deaths around the state are in nursing homes.Earlier this week, Cicero town officials went to court to try to shut down the City View facility; nine residents and one staff member there have died of COVID-19.At the Westchester facility, Loretta Brady's mother Lottie Smith is one of the fortunate ones who has recovered from the virus and is still living at the home. But Brady is not allowed to visit. She said she is now representing the families of residents."We need help at Westchester," she said."They're taking away our loved ones and we are asking for help," said community activist Andrew Holmes.In a statement, Westchester Health and Rehab Center said they are closely following CDC guidelines and taking careful measures to ensure they're in compliance."A collaborative approach is imperative to combat this terrible virus. We are working closely with the health authorities to follow their guidance," the statement said.In the statement, the facility said it is screening employees for symptoms on their way into work, providing ample personal protective equipment, and restricting outside visitors.