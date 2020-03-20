Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot outlines steps to combat COVID-19, help small businesses

Booting of cars;

Late fees and defaults on payment plans for all City debt - this includes parking tickets, red light cameras speed violations, and utility bills. We will not make any collection efforts until April 30th at the earliest and we will not be referring you to debt collectors;

And accordingly, the Chicago Administrative Courts is continuing all court dates until at least April 30th without any interest penalties;

No City debt checks for rideshare and taxi drivers;

And we are limiting ticketing, towing and impounding of vehicles to public safety-related issues.

Bottled Water Tax;

Checkout bag tax;

Amusement tax;

Hotel Accommodation tax;

Restaurant Tax;

And the Parking Tax;

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the City on live television Thursday night to re-assure residents. The address came just a few hours after the state announced three new deaths from COVID-19 and the number of statewide cases is now 422."I want you to be able to lay your head down at night comforted by the fact that we are ready to meet this challenge," Lightfoot said.Cases of the COVID-19 are spreading and while the Mayor stopped short of issuing a "shelter in place" order, she did however demand people with flu and respiratory symptoms like cough, fever, body aches, or a sore throat stay home unless they are seeking medical care or essentials."If you violate this order, there will be consequences," she said.Only days into a statewide school shutdown, the mayor announced Chicago Public School students won't return to classrooms until at least April 21."We need to give parents and guardians plenty of advance notice about this reality and the ability to plan," Lightfoot said in her address.Lightfoot also announced a plan to help ease the financial burden on those now out of work. Until April 30 the city is suspending debt collection, like parking and speeding tickets, utility bills, and debt checks for ride share and taxi drivers.She also announced that in an effort to ease the instant pressure on small businesses, the city is extending due dates for a slew of taxes like checkout bags, and amusement and restaurant taxes.In addition, the mayor says a $100 million relief package will offer low interest loans to businesses hit the hardest."When we support small businesses, we support their workers who in turn help uplift the vibrancy of our neighborhoods," Lightfoot said.Earlier Thursday, Chicago Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady signed a public health order, referenced in Lightfoot's speech. It requires residents with confirmed coronavirus illness or who are exhibiting symptoms of the illness to stay home. Anyone who violates the order may be issued a citation, according to Lightfoot's office.Under the order, any Chicago resident diagnosed with COVID-19 illness or exhibiting symptoms, with few exceptions, may not leave their place of residence, go to work or any group settings, according to the statement. However, sick residents will be permitted to seek essential services, including necessary clinical care or evaluation, and life sustaining needs, such as obtaining medicine or food.According to Lightfoot's office, "COVID-19 illness" means demonstrating symptoms of acute respiratory disease, including, but not limited to, new onset of fever, cough, shortness of breath, congestion in the nasal sinuses or lungs, sore throat, body aches, or unusual fatigue. A person is considered to have COVID-19 illness until such person is free of fever (100.4 F (38.0 C) or greater using an oral thermometer), and any of the other symptoms described herein, for at least 72 hours, without the use of fever-reducing or other symptom-altering medicines (e.g. cough suppressants).The new rules will remain in effect until the health department makes a determination that the threat posed to public health has diminished.Friday, what is usually a bustling morning commute in the Loop Has slowed to almost a stop."Normally, this street is packed, cars and walkers going to and from work like i keep telling people, it's a ghost town," said Yolanda Williams.Garages in the Loop have emptied out, the financial district is quiet, the Mag Mile is bare and almost every seat on public transit is open."I'm surprised that they haven't shut down the city," said Denice Rhodes. "I'm surprised. I would think with all the business that's still open, you would think they would have closed the city down."Some businesses remain open with essential workers reporting for duty and the few commuters who stopped to talk this morning feel a more strict shut down coming despite no confirmation from any city or state officials."I think it's coming," said George Sagris. "I have family in Greece and they're all shut down. everything except for the pharmacies, the grocery stores, the essentials."Read Lightfoot's full COVID-19 State of the City address here: