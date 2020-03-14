FLORENCE, ITALY -- A cooking student from the Chicago area spoke with ABC7 about the impact of COVID-19 on his studies and life in Florence, Italy.
"It's definitely eery. Yesterday walking outside- I'm in a city that should be noisy. It's quiet, it's very quite," said Nathan Ley, who is from north suburban Grayslake.
Ley arrived in Italy three months ago to begin studying at a Tuscan cooking school.
He plans to stay in Tuscany throughout his program, even though all schools were closed throughout the country. But for now, he is waiting to hear when his school will reopen.
COVID-19 in Italy: Perspective from a Chicago-area native studying at cooking school in Tuscany
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News