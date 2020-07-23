Coronavirus Indiana: IN reports 954 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths; Gov. Holcomb imposing statewide face mask order despite AG pushback

Indiana is reporting 954 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths Thursday.
The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 59,602 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 2,683 deaths. There have been 666,283 tests conducted, with a 8.9% positivity rate.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is imposing a statewide face mask mandate starting next week.
Holcomb said Wednesday the order will apply to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can't be maintained. The order will take effect Monday.
Holcomb said his order will also require masks in schools for grades 3 and above by students, teachers and other employees. Holcomb said a renewed growth in the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations necessitated the mask order.
But the state's attorney general believes the governor has overstepped his authority in issuing a statewide face mask mandate and that only the Legislature can make violations a criminal offense. Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill issued an advisory opinion Wednesday night, just hours after Holcomb announced the mask order taking effect Monday to help slow the coronavirus spread. The opinion does not block the governor's action. Hill is on his way out of office after failing to win the Republican nomination for reelection following allegations that he drunkenly groped four women.
RELATED: Gary schools change to remote learning plan amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry extended the closing of Washington Park through midnight July 30. The closure includes Washington Park, the Senior Center, Fedder's Alley, the Zoo and Sunset Grille. The order is subject to further extension.
Parry has requested that the Park Board immediately meet to discuss the remainder of park operations this year along with developing new rules and guidelines for Washington Park to adapt to the fluid changes in the pandemic.
The state has extended its current capacity limits for restaurants and bars and other restrictions for at least another two weeks because of an increasing number of coronavirus cases across the state. Holcomb first delayed lifting those limits two weeks ago, but he said Wednesday that a continuing volatile environment in Indiana and other states prompted him to keep them in place for at least two more weeks. Holcomb's decision means Indiana restaurants will continue to be allowed 75% capacity in their dining rooms, while bars, nightclubs, bowling alleys, museums and movie theaters can be open at half capacity.
The Indianapolis 500 will allow 25% of fans and have the blackout lifted locally for just the second time in nearly seven decades when the postponed race is run next month at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Speedway officials released a detailed 88-page plan for conducting the 104th edition of the race in the age of the coronavirus. The first race under new track owner Roger Penske was scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, but the outbreak of the virus caused it to be rescheduled for Aug. 23.
The Indiana Dunes National Park has launched a coronavirus safety campaign urging visitors to the northwestern Indiana park to practice social distancing and other precautions when they hit the beach. The Northwest Indiana Times reports that the park's "Think Before You Beach" campaign began Saturday with signs posted around Lake Michigan's shoreline, and with social media posts and videos, reminding visitors to social distance, wear a mask and use public facilities with caution. Park spokesman Bruce Rowe said the campaign "reminds the public that they can catch the virus outdoors on a crowded beach if they are not wearing a mask or properly socially distancing."
RELATED: Here's where to find coronavirus testing in Northwest Indiana
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has resumed offering driving tests, months after the coronavirus pandemic prompted the state agency to cancel exams for more than 4,000 people. The BMV began offering driving tests by appointment Thursday in select communities. All branches are expected to begin offering driving exam appointments by July 24. BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy says the 4,000 Hoosiers who had their driving exams canceled will be "given priority to get their exam completed before the schedule is opened to the public." Customers and driving examiners must follow specific health requirements, including wearing a mask.
The city of Whiting announced it will close Whihala Beach effective July 15 until further notice due to public safety concerns. Indiana beaches have attracted unusually large crowds, city officials said, which makes social distancing requirements and other CDC guidelines difficult to comply with. The amount of sand area is also reduced due to Lake Michigan's high water levels.
"We've witnessed an alarming disregard of all Covid-19 protocol and park supervision in recent weeks. We no longer feel confident that we can provide a reasonably safe 'health' environment for our patrons," said Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura.
The state moved to Phase 4 of its reopening plan ahead of schedule. But Phase 5, which was supposed to begin July 4, was delayed. Instead, the state entered what it calls "Phase 4.5" on July 4.
Phase 4.5 will be largely the same as Phase 4, Holcomb said. Indiana will keep existing restrictions in place until at least July 18. The state will also continue its current 250-person limit on social gatherings. Since June 12, restaurants have been allowed 75% capacity in their dining rooms, while bars, nightclubs, bowling alleys, museums and amusement parks have been open at half capacity.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Coronavirus Indiana: IN reports 954 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths; Gov. Holcomb imposing statewide face mask order despite AG pushback
Indiana attorney general argues state mask mandate illegal
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News