Celebrity Gene Simmons from KISS tells us to get over ourselves and stay home during the coronavirus pandemic

By Karl Schmid
LOS ANGELES -- Gene Simmons from KISS wants everyone to stop complaining when it comes to being in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, because actually, it's not that hard to just stay at home.

The Center for Disease Control has emphasized social distancing for the general population and self-quarantine for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

The 70-year-old Kiss star has said that we should "all shut up and get over ourselves," as what we are being asked to do - to stay indoors and not go outside - is pretty simple and there are others risking their lives to keep us safe.

"We'll get over this together, really," the rock star told On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid.

"Look, not too long ago our grandparents were asked to go fight a war overseas, a war they had nothing to do with," Simmons said.

"50 million deaths resulted in World War II and your grandparents gave, many times, the ultimate sacrifice."

"This will get better, I promise you, take my word for it... just take it easy, respect your neighbor... you don't want to get somebody sick and perhaps die and you don't want to get sick and perhaps die," said Simmons.

KISS like many other bands had tours scheduled for the summer but cancelled because of the worldwide pandemic. The KISS frontman does assure On The Red Carpet that once we're all giving the all clear, they will be back.
