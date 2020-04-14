Coronavirus

'I was very confused': Mom sick with COVID-19 delivers baby while in coma

VANCOUVER, Washington -- A new mom says she had her baby while in a coma, all while battling coronavirus.

Angela Primachenko told KPTV it all started with a cough, and not long after, she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Like, you know that kind of cough. And then it kind of got a little bit worse, and then I started having a hard time breathing at night," Primachenko said.

While she was pregnant, she was admitted to the hospital and put on a ventilator.

Her twin sister said she wasn't even sure Primachenko would survive.

"All of us were just like, 'God, if you don't come through, we might lose our sister,'" said Oksana Luiten.

Doctors delivered the baby at 34 weeks while Primachenko was in an induced coma, fighting the virus.

When she did wake up, it all felt like a blur.

"I wasn't sure where I was. I was very confused. I didn't have a belly anymore, didn't know where my baby was. I was in isolation. I hadn't been able to see my husband," Primachenko said.

Her daughter Ava is still in the hospital so doctors can monitor her eating.

Eventually, Primachenko was taken off a ventilator and started breathing on her own. Doctors slowly took her off medication and removed her from ICU.

She's now home.

"I'm just taking it every day at a time and just kind of trying to regain my strength and core and muscles," Primachenko said.

Primachenko has been unable to see Ava because the new mom is still testing positive for the coronavirus. She will need to have two negative tests before that can happen.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Here's what pregnant women should know about the illness
EMBED More News Videos

Some expectant mothers are wondering if they should be any more concerned about coronavirus than the general public.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashingtonbirthcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19pregnant woman
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
Man charged in CTA bus attack on nurse
Pritzker, Lightfoot tour McCormick Place as it sees 1st patients
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
4 dead, 15 sick in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Man charged in CTA bus attack on nurse
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
2-year-old boy shot on South Side: CPD
Show More
3rd Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 27,575 COVID-19 cases
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Naval Station Great Lakes plans for year of COVID-19 safety measures
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
More TOP STORIES News