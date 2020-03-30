Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The haunting images coming out of Elmhurst Hospital in his native Queens appeared to rattle President Trump on Sunday.

"I've been watching that for the last week on television," he said. "Body bags all over, in hallways. I've been watching them bring in trailer trucks - freezer trucks, they're freezer trucks, because they can't handle the bodies, there are so many of them. This is essentially in my community, in Queens, Queens, New York," he continued. "I've seen things that I've never seen before."

13 patients at the hospital succumbed to the virus in one day last week.

He added, "When I see the trucks pull up, to take out bodies -- I mean, these are trucks as long as the rose garden and they are pulling up to take out bodies and you look inside and you see the black body bags? What's in there? It is Elmhurst Hospital. Must be supplies. It is not supplies. It's people."

President Trump also shared the story of a friend of his who went to the hospital with coronavirus and a day later was in a coma.

"I had a friend who went to a hospital the other day. He's a little older, and he's heavy, but he's a tough person. He went to the hospital. A day later he's in a coma. I said, 'How is he doing? Sir, he's in a coma, he's unconscious. He's not doing well.' The speed and the viciousness, especially if it gets the right person, it's horrible. It's really horrible," Trump said.



Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthcoronavirushospitalcoronavirus new yorku.s. & worldpresident donald trumpcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News