Coronavirus

Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say

By
FRESNO, Calif. -- School closures, financial uncertainty, canceled events.

Fears surrounding COVID -19 continue to mount.

As health experts work to mitigate the spread of the virus, panic is setting in - something we're even seeing in the shopping aisles.

"History shows that with all of these viruses, when they hit and we have a lot of the unknown, people react rather than waiting and seeing how things are going to transpire," says Fresno Health and Wellness psychologist Dr. Michelle Scoggins.

Scoggins says the panic over coronavirus is spreading faster than the disease itself.

"It's normal that these anxieties come up with any sort of virus or outbreak and we've also seen what it's done to China and Italy and that brings us to a greater fear in the United States," she says.

Coronavirus is becoming an everyday conversation, even in her patient sessions.

Dr. Scoggins recommends staying informed but also finding time to unplug.

Alejandro Murillo says his family limits their time outdoors now but he wants to make sure the fear doesn't impact his son.

"Don't try to get too afraid or too much into it. Be smart but still have fun with it," he says.

As for coping mechanisms, Dr. Scoggins recommends yoga, meditation, breathing exercises.

"If you're feeling overwhelmed, feeling like the symptoms aren't going away, that you're having a difficult time sleeping or being around people or have this overarching fear of what the future may hold, definitely seek out a professional," she adds.

Much like you would go to the doctor for signs of physical illness, be sure to seek professional help for your mental well being.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusmental health
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
What to know about Illinois' 110K COVID-19 cases
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News