Family & Parenting

FREE DOWNLOAD: Kids' activity sheets from Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers' Club

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Being cooped up at home for long periods of time is tough for everyone. It might seem like there are never enough ways to stay occupied.

We understand the struggle and want to help. Join Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers' Club by downloading and printing the sheets below and letting the creativity flow.

Here are some fun activities we've created: There are coloring pages, a maze, a word search and more!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ACTIVITY SHEETS

We'd love to see your work and encourage you to share with us through Tracy Butler's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

We will get through this, and hopefully these activities will make it a little easier! Have fun!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchicagoloopchildrencoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicweathercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
4 dead, 15 sick in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
3rd Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Show More
Naval Station Great Lakes plans for year of COVID-19 safety measures
Chicago area police host parades for kids during lockdown
Chicago small business owners question who got PPP loans as funds run out
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Seniors, kids stay connected by reading together virtually
More TOP STORIES News