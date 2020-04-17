Travel

Seashells accumulate on North Carolina beaches because of coronavirus travel restrictions

OUTER BANKS -- Thousands of seashells are piling up on beaches located in North Carolina's Outer Banks while tourists are being kept away because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Video from Cape Lookout National Seashore shows that waves have pushed countless seashells up onto the sand.

North Carolina beaches are sought after by seashell collectors because of the variety and volume of seashells available. Beaches in the area during the spring are usually more sand than shell because tourists have taken many of the seashells home.

EMBED More News Videos



According to the News & Observer, the shell overload can be directly linked to the coronavirus pandemic. That is because North Carolina's Stay-at-Home order has kept tourists from flocking to the beach and picking up the shells for themselves.

Road blocks and license checks have kept non-residents from getting to some of beaches and taking home the free spring break souvenirs.

It remains unclear how long the Outer Banks beaches will remain closed.

President Donald Trump released a phased approach Thursday aimed at reopening parts of the country in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, North Carolina's Governor said the Stay-at-Home order has been working, but he too has turned his sights on how to safely reopen the state in the not-too-distant future.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelbeachescoronavirusnatureoceans
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
4 dead, 15 sick in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Man charged in CTA bus attack on nurse
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
2-year-old boy shot on South Side: CPD
Show More
3rd Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 27,575 COVID-19 cases
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Naval Station Great Lakes plans for year of COVID-19 safety measures
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
More TOP STORIES News