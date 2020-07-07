Coronavirus

Study finds silent transmission could be responsible for half of COVID-19 cases

New research indicates asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases are a primary driver behind the virus spreading to others.

Using existing research, the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of COVID-19 cases.

Researchers also found that more than one third of these infections would need to be identified and isolated in order to suppress a future outbreak -- though even immediate isolation of all symptomatic cases would not be enough to get the spread under control.

The model assumed that COVID-19 may be the most contagious during the pre-symptomatic state, which is uncommon for a respiratory infection.

Can you get infected again after recovering from COVID-19?
EMBED More News Videos

One of the first COVID-19 patients in California says his doctors noticed a disturbing trend: the number of antibodies in his system began diminishing, leading to worries about reinfection.



WATCH: What you need to know about self-isolation during a pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

For many, the first full day of isolating at home feels surreal. A local emergency room physician shows us what hunkering down is supposed to look like.



WATCH: How to make your own face mask at home
EMBED More News Videos

Southern California resident Jennifer Ruvalcaba, known as Randomly Riley on Instagram, shows us how to make face masks at home.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldstudycovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Chicago-area businesses ask customers to sign COVID-19 disclosures, waivers before entry
Trump Tulsa rally 'likely contributed' to COVID-19 surge, official says
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 980, biggest single-day increase in a month
Exclusive look inside Disney World's reopening plan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's body recovered from Lake Michigan after boat hits break wall
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 980, biggest single-day increase in a month
'Black Lives Matter' mural in Oak Park painted over to read 'All Lives Matter'
Chicago-area businesses ask customers to sign COVID-19 disclosures, waivers before entry
Wide receiver catches child thrown from burning building
How much to water plants during hot weather
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies
Show More
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Lake in the Hills neighborhood
ABC to reboot 'The Wonder Years,' show to focus on Black family
Taste of Chicago To-Go kicks off with food trucks, virtual events
Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 807, cases surpass 33K
Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen
More TOP STORIES News