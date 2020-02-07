Coronavirus: Chicago couple who tested positive for virus released from hospital; Great Lakes naval station possible quarantine location

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5877302" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Health officials all over the world are warning about the spread of a deadly strain of coronavirus. But what exactly is it?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago husband and wife who both tested positive for coronavirus have been released from a hospital in Hoffman Estates to home isolation, and Great Lakes naval base officials said the station could become a quarantine location for those who might contract the virus.AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center said the couple was discharged to their home under guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.The hospital released a statement on behalf of the patients saying, "With it being an uncomfortable situation, the care and the services we've received have been great. Everyone's been very kind and very respectful. This has been the best healthcare experience we've ever had, but we're definitely looking forward to getting home and getting life back to normal."On Thursday afternoon, President Trump's coronavirus task force announced they are still closely following the couple, and the other cases."To date, 12 confirmed cases have been identified in the United States, and we continue to do persistent contact tracing with those 12 cases," said Dr. Robert Redfield, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.State health officials said the Chicago couple will remain home where they will be monitored daily until the CDC clears them to leave their house. Health officials are tracing people who have been near the couple.Great Lakes naval base learned Thursday that military installations near 11 major airports, including the north suburban base, might become quarantine locations for those under observation for contracting the virus, should U.S. Department of Health and Human Services facilities fill up. There are also other locations that are not military-related that have been identified, local navy officials said.No more than 20 people would be held at the base, and HHS will be responsible for the individuals once they're there. There is no set timeline for people under quarantine arriving at the base.The Chicago woman who contracted coronavirus is in her 60s and was the first case reported in Illinois. She had traveled to Wuhan in late December and returned to the U.S. on Jan. 13.After she was diagnosed with coronavirus, her husband also began showing symptoms and then he tested positive for coronavirus.Officials said he had not traveled to China. Officials said the man didn't take the CTA or attend large gatherings, but he did travel to Cleveland more than two weeks ago.The husband's diagnosis was the first instance of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus in the U.S.The World Health Organization had declared the outbreak of coronavirus a global health emergency.There are 636 confirmed deaths now in China and over 31,000 cases.President Donald Trump spoke with the President of China Friday. The White House confirms the two leaders agreed to continue extensive communication cooperation on both sides.