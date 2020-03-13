Business

U-Haul offers 30 days of free storage space to college students displaced by COVID-19

U-Haul is helping college students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is offering 30 days of free self-storage to students who have to leave campus during the outbreak.

Many colleges and universities, such as Duke, are temporarily suspended classes on campus and forcing students home. On-campus classes at Duke are suspended until further notice and spring break was extended by a week.

U-haul is also offering special rates for truck and trailer rentals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronaviruscollege
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News