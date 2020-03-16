Coronavirus

TN brothers buy nearly 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to turn profit during coronavirus pandemic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- After the first death from the novel coronavirus in the United States, Matt Colvin went state-to-state, clearing out the shelves stocked with hand sanitizer.

Colvin had around 18,000 unused bottles of the product lying around while people in his home state of Tennessee struggled to find any as fears surrounding COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, continued to rise.

Colvin told The New York Times that he tried to sell some for $70 a bottle. That same article reported Colvin sold 300 bottles at a markup on Amazon before the listings were removed.

The Tennessee Attorney General's Office has since ordered Colvin and his brother, Noah Colvin, to stop their resell operation as they investigated reports of price gouging.

RELATED: State of Emergency triggers anti-price gouging laws

Wearing a shirt that reads "Family man - Family business," Colvin said it never occurred to him that other families would struggle because of a shortage. When asked if he felt sorry for his actions, Colvin told WRCB "No, I do not think that I would."

After getting backlash online, Colvin said he is making plans to donate the rest of the sanitizer. The website mattcolvin.com only reads "As of today 3/15/2020 all items referred to in the NYT article have been donated to a local church."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthbusinesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
What to know about Illinois' 110K COVID-19 cases
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News