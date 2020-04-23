consumer

New technology stops spoofing so you don't miss important calls during coronavirus pandemic

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- You may be missing important financial or medical calls during the COVID-19 pandemic by not answering your phone thinking they are robocalls.

The unfamiliar numbers could actually be important calls from your bank, your loan application or your doctor. New technology may eventually help you feel more comfortable about answering your phone again.

"Robocalls are the top category of consumer complaints the FCC gets every single year. One particularly bad problem that many consumers have is the problem with spoofed robocall," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

Spoofed calls refer to the phone number caller IDinformation being faked. The charirman of the FCC and security experts said during the coronavirus pandemic, they should think about answering their phones again.

"We have now mandated that phone companies implement a new technology called 'STIR/SHAKEN.' Which essentially makes sure the caller ID information that is conveyed within the phone call matches the caller's actual number," said Pai.

That STIR/SHAKEN technology, a name created as a nod to James Bond, is supposed to weed out the spoofing so you should know that a call which says it's coming from your bank or doctor, really is.

"It's almost like if you have a smartphone where you use your fingerprint to unlock it, sort of a similar think," explained Pai.

"We are going to do everything we can to make sure these essential phone calls have a chance to get answered. These are critical calls we need consumers to answer," said Jeff Stalnaker, president of First Orion, a technology company that's battling spoofed calls. "We are using a myriad of different technologies to give you the greatest insurance that call is not being spoofed. That protects you while also giving you the transparency that you need in order to know to answer the phone call."

The FCC said all phone companies must implement STIR/SHAKEN by June of 2021. However on their websites, some of the major cell phone providers say they are already using it. You should reach out to your carrier to find out how well it works to weed out spoofed calls.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyfcccoronavirusi teamcellphoneconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER
MONEY FIX: Playbook to manage finances during COVID-19 crisis
Matteson man billed nearly $2K after being tested for COVID-19
Congressman works to solve IRS stimulus check problems
Industry voices weigh in on whether grocery stores should let people inside
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases spike as testing expands, Pritzker says
111 sick, 10 dead in Symphony South Shore COVID-19 outbreak
Trump signs immigration order as part of COVID-19 pandemic crackdown
Check out our new ABC7 Chicago streaming app
Chicago's 1st COVID-19 antibody test site opens in Lincoln Park
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Small businesses take new approach after missing out on 1st wave of federal loans
Show More
Chicago celebrates Earth Day's 50th anniversary
Chicago Pride Parade postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen headline 'Jersey 4 Jersey' benefit concert
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Food returning to shelves but don't expect this item anytime soon
More TOP STORIES News