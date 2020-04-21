CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is launching a new initiative Tuesday to encourage Chicago's most vulnerable residents to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The initiative is citywide cloth mask drive called, "Chicago Together! Make a Mask, Give a Mask, Wear a Mask."
Mayor Lightfoot is asking residents to make and donate homemade cloth masks that will be provided to Chicago's vulnerable population in homeless shelters, community health clinics and more.
The mayor is now providing cloth masks to essential city workers as well and COVID safety officers will also make sure social distancing techniques are practiced across departments.
Mask donations will be accepted for the program with drop-off locations available across the city. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays beginning Saturday April 25 through Saturday May 16.
For drop-off locations, visit Chicago.gov/coronavirus. The masks can be made from recycled cloth, such as T-shirts, bandanas, jeans, thick cotton and other breathable fabrics.
Governor JB Pritzker said he is also strongly thinking about requiring masks in public places statewide.
"That has what has led me to think hard about whether we should require people wear masks when they go to public places, because if you are not wearing a mask and you are not socially distant, those two things together lead to people getting sick," Governor Pritzker said.
Several suburbs are now requiring people wear masks in certain cases. They include Northbrook, Niles, Highland Park, Wilmette, Morton Grove, Skokie, Cicero and Glenview. Evanston will join them on Thursday.
Chicago coronavirus: Mayor Lori Lightfoot launches cloth face mask drive
