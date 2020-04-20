Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot gives update on COVID-19 impact on black community as leaders call for better healthcare: LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will give an update on Chicago's efforts to alleviate the disproportionate effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on the African-American community.Earlier this month, Mayor Lightfoot announced that more than half of the COVID-19 cases in Chicago are African-Americans and said the city would take a series of steps to address the disparity.Meanwhile, some black community leaders have called for more health care at South and West side hospitals.Community and faith leaders said residents are not getting equal treatment when it comes to healthcare and fighting COVID19 and they want Mayor Lori Lightfoot to step in.Monday morning, a prayer vigil was held in front of Mercy Hospital near 25th Street and Michigan Avenue. The group said there are disparities in health care among in the black community.They cited the closure of Provident Hospital earlier this month, saying the African American community is experiencing a very high number of COVID19 deaths, and inequitable healthcare options."Racism didn't start with COVID, and we're tired of continuously kicking the can down the road, blaming people that are underserved without addressing key issues that contribute to the disparities that we see that leave particular populations more vulnerable," said Jitu Brown of the Kenwood Oakwood Community OrganizationProvident Hospital's ER room reopened Monday morning, after being closed since early April- the hospital saying it needed to suspend services to update their facility according to new CDC social distancing guidelines and safe areas for patients and staff.The group is asking for better healthcare on the South Side with better-equipped hospitals, better food options and more immediately, a mobile testing lab for residents to get tested for the coronavirus.Cook County Health responded, saying they are reaching out to underserved communities, specifically helping patients most at-risk for resources with healthcare resources and they continue fresh fruits and vegetables to local clinics around the area.