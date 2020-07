Coronavirus Chicago: COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force to release report

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's COVID-19 Recovery Task Force will release its advisory report Thursday morning.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be joined by Samuel Skinner, who is the co-chair of the task force. Skinner is a former White House chief of staff under President George H.W. Bush.Mayor Lightfoot announced the formation task force last April. The task force was focused on five areas: policy and economic stimulus, mental and emotional health, marketing and business development, regional coordinators and an economic change study.The task force is comprised of:-Roberto Herencia, chairman of Byline Bank-Mellody Hobson, Co-CEO of Ariel Investments-Bob Reiter, Chicago Federation of Labor president-Jenny Scanlon, UL CEO-Evelyn Diaz, president of the Heartland Alliance-Karen Freeman Wilson, president and CEO of the Urban League of Chicago-Alexa James, executive director, of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Chicago-Sandra Cordova Micek, CEO of WTTW | WFMT-Richard Edelman, CEO of Edelman-Anton Seals, Grow Greater Englewood executive director-Daniel Cronin, DuPage County board chairman-Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County board president-Joseph T. Tamburino, Village of Hillside mayor-Ben Harris, executive director of the Kellogg Public-Private Initiative at Northwestern University-Ai-Jen Poo, co-founder of the National Domestic Worker's Alliance