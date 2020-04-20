Quick Tip

Can't find essential items at stores? Your credit card might be able to help

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're running low on toilet paper or disinfectant wipes, the solution could be in your wallet.

ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has advice on how credit card concierge services can help you when shopping.

Many who already know of credit card concierge services have used them to help make travel plans and book hotels. But according to CreditCards.com, these services can actually now help you find disinfectant wipes, toilet paper and other essential items you may not find in the store.

So if you're unable to find what you need during the COVID-19 pandemic, try contacting your credit card company.

For more information, visit CreditCards.com.
