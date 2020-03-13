Coronavirus update: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to close all schools until April 6 to slow COVID-19 spread

LANSING, Mich. (WLS) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that all K-12 schools will be closed for three weeks to combat the spread of novel coronavirus in the state.Whitmer said all public, private and boarding schools will be closed to students starting Monday, March 16 through Sunday, April 5.School buildings are then scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 6.Michigan has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19."I know this will be a tough time, but we're doing this to keep the most people we can safe," Whitmer said. "I urge everyone to make smart choices during this time and to do everything they can to protect themselves and their families."Governors in Ohio, Kentucky and Maryland have taken similar steps to protect students and families as more cases of coronavirus are confirmed across the country.