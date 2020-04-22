Coronavirus

Mom meets baby weeks after giving birth via emergency C-section, recovering from COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY -- A New York City woman finally got to meet her newborn daughter weeks after giving birth via emergency C-section due to COVID-19.

Isabella Michelle made her debut Tuesday to the world outside the NICU at Maimonides Medical Center and to her own mom.

Her mother, Iris Nolasco, had not been able to see her or hold her since she was hospitalized for COVID-19.

Nolasco became so sick from the virus that she could barely speak and was struggling to get enough air.

RELATED: Doctor gives advice for expecting mothers amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Guidelines for pregnant women during the COVID-19 pandemic from Dr. Wendy Goodall McDonald, MD.



Doctors made the decision to deliver her baby via C-section, but she wasn't even sure she would survive.

Isabella was born 25 days ago and whisked away to the NICU.

Her family was unsure if she would recover, but Nolasco finally started to turn a corner and shifted her focus to her newborn baby.

Although she couldn't see her, Maimonides installed a camera so she could check on the baby as often as she wanted to.

Nolasco said she dreamt of the moment they would once meet and is now excited to spend every second with her baby girl.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkmedicalcoronavirushospitalsgood newscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbabyhospitalpregnancyfamilyu.s. & worldnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News