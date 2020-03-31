Coronavirus

Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine could be in human testing by September, company says

Johnson & Johnson announced Monday it could have a coronavirus vaccine ready for human testing by September.

The company said it has selected a lead vaccine candidate from constructs it's been working on since January.

The pharmaceutical giant has partnered with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which has committed $1 billion to fund research, development and testing.

Johnson & Johnson said it expects to be able to start human clinical studies of its lead vaccine candidate in September at the latest, and said the first batches of a COVID-19 vaccine could be available for emergency use authorization in early 2021.

"The world is facing an urgent public health crisis and we are committed to doing our part to make a COVID-19 vaccine available and affordable globally as quickly as possible," Johnson + Johnson Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky said in a news release.

The company also said it will establish new vaccine manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and additional production capabilities internationally to help ensure a quick creation of global supply if their vaccine is approved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesmedicalcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News