COVID-19 vaccine

'We need more vaccine': Coronavirus vaccine progress falls short as health officials wait for more shipments

More than 1K Americans have died a day from the coronavirus since December 1st
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many Chicago-area health systems say they don't know when they'll get their next shipments of vaccines and the city's mayor is again blaming bad handling on the federal government.

The U.S. topped more than 20 million COVID-19 infections just as the pandemic crossed into its second calendar year.

RELATED: When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in line
"We have more cases, we have more hospitalizations, we have travel that's going to lead to further surges in January. Now we have this new version of the virus that's going to spread more easily and make our hospitals still more full," Dr. Megan Ranney, a Brown University Emergency Physician.

And that's on the tail of the pandemic's deadliest month as more than 1,000 Americans a day died of the coronavirus since December 1st.

As Indiana ends its deadliest week, city and state officials are voicing their concerns that shipments of the vaccine aren't coming as promised, and not nearly fast enough.

RELATED: Wisconsin pharmacist arrested for deliberately spoiling COVID-19 vaccine, police say

"Chicago has already distributed >95% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses it has received. However, at the current rate of dose allocation from the federal government, it would take 71 weeks-nearly one and a half years-to fully vaccinate the entire city. We need more vaccine. Now," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a tweet Saturday.

"That is a logistics failure," Dr. Ranney said.

Nation-wide only about 4.2 million Americans have been vaccinated so far, which is 79% short of the Trump administration's goal of 20 million by the New Year.

"So, it's just not working and no state got it right," Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney said.

RELATED: Mitt Romney slams vaccine distribution roll out: 'As incomprehensible as it is inexcusable'

While health systems work to get their employees and first responders inoculated as quickly as possible Will County is asking its residents to register online to streamline the process once the vaccine is more widely available.


