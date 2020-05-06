Coronavirus

Curing coronavirus: Volunteers to be injected with COVID-19 to help find vaccine

Some 13,000 people from 100 different countries have signed up to participate in the "human challenge trials."
SAN FRANCISCO -- Founders of the program 1 Day Sooner, a group comprised of scientists and researchers, hope to be purposefully infected with novel coronavirus, along with other volunteers to help search for a vaccine.

Some 13,000 people from 100 different countries have already signed up to participate in the initiative.

Josh Morrison is a Brooklyn attorney and executive director at Waitlist Zero, an advocacy group for living organ donors.

Carson Poltorack is a recent Stanford graduate and soon-to-be medical student at University of Pennsylvania.

Trump believes COVID-19 vaccine will be available by end of year
EMBED More News Videos

Trump also says they're putting its "full power and might" a drug that has shown early promise as a treatment for the disease.


Both are part of the core 1 Day Sooner team. They spoke with KGO-TV in a Skype interview.

They explained their mission of conducting a "human challenge trial," which according to their website, "deliberately exposes participants to infection, in order to study diseases and test vaccines or treatments."

The FDA has already granted emergency use authorization of remdesivir, to treat severely ill patients in the hospital, but Josh and Carson are searching for something more effective.

"Researchers are exploring whether human challenge trials could speed up the development of a vaccine for COVID-19, saving thousands or even millions of lives," the website says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirus californiacoronavirusmedical researchu.s. & worldclinical trialscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Crime down 30% in April
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot details efforts to alleviate COVID-19 impact in Latino community
What to know about Indiana's 21,870 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker reveals 'Restore Illinois' plan to reopen state
IL state rep. wearing mask stopped by police after leaving store
ABC 7 partners with CPS to air educational programming
Plainfield runner demands changes to Chicago Marathon refund policy amid COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Show More
Bradley-Bourbonnais HS graduates walk across stage while practicing social distancing
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot details efforts to alleviate COVID-19 impact in Latino community
North suburban couple charged with allegedly starving 2 dogs to death, abusing another: police
Chicago health official talks high case rate in Latinos
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
More TOP STORIES News